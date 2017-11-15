Ghana Targets Cocoa Per Acre Yield Of 25 Bags

Related Stories The Chief Executive of Cocobod, Joseph Boahen Aidoo, has pledged the government’s resolve to go the extra mile to make cocoa farming more rewarding.



He said it was targeting per acre average yield of 25 bags of cocoa harvest between 200 and 300 pods from every tree.



This, he added, was going to be achieved on the back of Cocobod’s various interventions, including artificial pollination and irrigation of cocoa farms.



Aidoo was speaking during an inspection of cocoa farms at Segyimase in the East Akim Municipality.



He indicated that through artificial pollination, there was going to be a sharp rise from the current five per cent of flowers that developed into cocoa pods to between 80 and 90 per cent.



He noted that things would only get better for the farmers, and talked them out of giving out farmlands and cocoa farms for mining.

The substantial increase in production levels would boost returns to the farmer.



Aidoo called for the cocoa farmers to take advantage of the government’s interventions to properly maintain their farms, to boost their output and transform their lives.