Asamoah Gyan Unveils Energy Drink

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has launched his own energy drink in the latest addition to his fast-expanding business empire.



The product named ‘Run’ hit the Ghanaian market on Tuesday and is set to boost the local production sector as it is made in Ghana.



The announcement comes just a month after Gyan acquired a license from the Government of Ghana to operate an airline in the country.



He also launched his own brand of sachet water a few weeks ago.



Gyan took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to announce the newest addition to his business conglomerate.



Source: Citi News