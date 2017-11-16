We Forced Govt. To Back Down On Mobile Money Tax – Minority

Related Stories NDC Member of Parliament for Bia East, Richard Acheampong says the Minority’s last minute intervention forced government to withdraw its decision to tax the mobile money sector.



According to him, his side must be commended for ramping up pressure that caused government to back down on the move.



The NDC Minority in Parliament had alleged that the Akufo-Addo government was planning to tax the thriving mobile money business, according to the 2018 Budget statement, a move it described as “retrogressive”.



“The intention to tax mobile money transaction must be abolished immediately since it constitutes a serious threat to financial inclusion and economic growth in Ghana,” Mr Cassiel Ato Forson, Minority spokesperson on finance said on Monday, during a roundtable breakfast discussion ahead of the 2018 Budget and Economic Policy.



However, there were no such signals as alleged by the minority per the full account of the 2018 Budget Statement and Economic Policy presented by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.



But the Bia East legislator told host Fiifi Banson on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5 FM Thursday their intervention paid off which saw government withdraw the decision to tax mobile money transactions.



“Ghanaians should commend the minority on the roundtable discussion we did ahead of the 2018 Budget. It will be recalled that we said three key things about the Budget. We mention this decision to tax the mobile money transaction. When we gave the signals then they quickly went to take out that portion from the Budget. So if you critically look at the Budget, you will see a lot of inconsistencies on the arrangement. it is as if they rushed through it”