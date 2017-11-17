B5 Plus Wins Best Metals Firm Of The Year Award

Related Stories Steel and iron manufacturing giant, B5 Plus Ghana Company Limited has been adjudged the best metals, building and construction company of the year 2017 by the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI).



The sixth AGI awards ceremony was held on November 11, 2017, at the Banquet Hall of State House, Accra, and was attended by the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and captains of industry.



It was held under the theme: "Promoting Industry and Quality Standards In Sixty Years of Ghana's Economic Development."



B5 Plus Limited beat several other contenders to add the prestigious award to its arsenal of awards.



Commenting on the award, Chairman of B5 Plus Ghana Limited, Mukesh Thakwani explained that the company felt really honoured for the recognition by AGI.



"We are honoured to say that we were one of the nominees for best company of the year award as well," he said with smiles beaming all over his face.



Mr. Thakwani dedicated the prestigious award to workers of B5 Plus Ghana Limited, without whom he said "we can't produce quality."



Asked what he thought differentiated B5 Plus from other players in the industry, he said attention to quality and service has been a major contributor to the company's success over the years.



He noted "B5 Plus believes in producing quality products at a competitive rate," adding that "we believe in giving services to people."



To help meet the needs of customers on a timely basis, the Chairman said "we have branches all over Ghana to ensure that customers have the products at their doorsteps."



Also, he indicated that the company has made several efforts over the last 15 years of its existence to support the needy through its corporate social responsibility initiatives.



One key aspect of its CSR activities, he said, was in the area of education, which he claimed has led to the group setting up the Delhi Public School International (DPSI) Ghana to provide quality and affordable tuition to learners across West Africa.



Future Outlook



On the future prospect of B5 Plus Limited, Mr. Thakwani explained that 'one stop shop for iron and steel' company was making plans to expand its operations in Ghana by tapping into government's one district one factory initiative.



About B5 Plus



B5 Plus Ghana Limited was established about 15 years ago with corporate headquarters in Tema, and was initially importing steel and iron from Cote d' Ivoire and South Africa but has grown to the stage where it now exports to other countries.



B5 Plus Limited operates in all the 15 Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) countries.



The company's principal product is steel products which come in seven major categories: Mild Steel, High Tensile & Iron Rods, Galvanized Products, Stainless Steel, Marine & Mining, Roofing & Nails and Concrete & Fencing.



Its vision is to become the world’s steel industry benchmark through the excellence of its people, its innovative approach and overall conduct.