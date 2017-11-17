GUTA Unhappy With 2018 Budget

Related Stories The Greater Accra Regional Secretary of Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Nana Poku has expressed displeasure about the 2018 budget that was presented on Wednesday by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta.



According to him members of the Association were expecting to hear a reduction in the valuation charges on goods at the Tema Harbour, in the 2018 budget but that did not happen.



“Our expectation was to see a reduction in the values at the Tema Harbour to allow traders some space. We had a press conference complaining of this issue and we were expecting that government might have heard us so in preparing the budget certain things will be considered. It is as if they don’t have we the traders at heart”, he said.



Nana Poku said the budget was concentrated on the agricultural industry and the creation of jobs, stating that little or nothing was said on the other sectors.



He said even claims by government that the 1% import levy on goods has been scraped was not true.



The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta on Wednesday presented the “Adwuma Budget” to Parliament.



During his presentation, he touched on various sectors of the economy and the interventions by the government to salvage the economy and ease the economic pressures on Ghanaians.



The 2018 budget themed “Putting Ghana back to work” was informed by President Akufo-Addo’s coordinated programme for economic and social development policies which aims at creating a conducive environment for the private sector to thrive, propel growth and create employment opportunities, especially for the youth.







