20 Airlines Apply To Partner Govt For National Carrier

Related Stories Deputy Minister of Aviation, Kwabena Okyere Darko, has disclosed that about 20 international and local airlines have expressed interest in partnering government for the establishment of a new national carrier.



Mr. Okyere Darko, who represented the sector minister, Ms Cecilia Dapaah, at the welcome ceremony to receive Ethiopian Airline’s Airbus A350 to Accra’s Kotoka International Airport (KIA), said over 20 Airlines have applied to work with Ghana to start its own home-based Carrier.



The Cabinet, he says, has given policy approval to start the Airline.



“Ethiopian has been giving Ghana a great service and hopefully it would support Ghana as it plans to set up a home-based Carrier,” he said. The Airbus A350 has been deployed by the airline to service the Accra-Addis Ababa route going forward.



The Aircraft, christened ‘Bale Mountain’, landed at 11:00 am local time on Tuesday with 299 passengers, with Captain Yirgalem Yilma Bereda in Command.



Receiving the Aircraft in prayers the Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams asked for Blessings for Ghana, Africa and Ethiopian Airlines.



Mrs Genet Michael thanked the citizens of Ghana for the support the Airline has received so far transiting from using a Boeing 737, B787, B777 and now A350 over a two year period.



The Capt. Yirgalem Yilma Bereda was excited to bring the Aircraft to Ghana.



He said with the Flyby wire technology and the glass Paperless cockpit the A350 is the most modern Aircraft in the Air.