Informal Taxpayers Call For Mobile Tax Collection Devices

Related Stories Petty traders and other non-formal taxpayers in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis have called on the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to institute mobile tax collection devices to enable them have easy access to pay their taxes.



According to them, they were always ready to comply with their tax obligations, but due to the distances from the GRA offices, they found it difficult to pay their taxes.



This came to light during a tax education campaign organised by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in collaboration with the GRA in Takoradi to educate traders on the need to pay their taxes.



The Nationwide campaign on tax compliance on the theme “ our taxes-our future" is to enable the NCCE reach out to economic groups, artisans, transport operators, chiefs, community leaders and other identifiable groups on tax compliance.



Other informal taxpayers such as hairdressers, artisans, beauticians, store and shop owners as well as taxi drivers also suggested to the GRA to consolidate their taxes to facilitate payment and called on government to reduce some of the taxes to enable them stay in business.



Mr Lan Kwame Tugbenu the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Director of NCCE said activities undertaken as part of the month-long campaign include; dawn broadcasts at community information centres, talks in churches, market centres and lorry stations.



He pointed out that government would only be able to provide the needed amenities such as schools, hospitals, roads, electricity and other basic needs if people complied with their tax obligations and appealed to taxpayers to comply with their tax obligations to help increase revenue for development.



The Regional Director said as much as it was their responsibility to pay the appropriate taxes, it also behoved on them to demand accountability from their various Metropolis, Municipal and District Assemblies.



He pointed out that, it was an offence punishable by law for non-registration of businesses and tax evasion and urged all to endeavour to pay their taxes regularly.



They also discussed issues on; benefits of tax payment, registration of businesses, tax returns, taxable gifts and offences and penalties.