Vodafone Extends Ekiki Mi Promotion

Due to popular demand, Vodafone's Ekiki Mi promotion, which allows customers to share airtime purchased via Vodafone Cash with five other people, has been extended until 31st January 2018.



With this extension, Vodafone Cash subscribers can share the same value of purchased airtime with their friends and loved ones, whilst they enjoy the full benefit of the top-up, throughout January 2018.



Speaking on the promotion, Director of Vodafone Cash, Martison Obeng-Agyei said;



‘’We know January is the most difficult month financially for many and we want to lessen the impact it has on our customers. This promotion which has been running since November last year, further demonstrates that we are serious about giving our customers true value. ‘’



“When you purchase airtime on Vodafone Cash, we send you a PIN via SMS which you can send to five other Vodafone customers to also recharge. All they need to do, is to dial *135* PIN # to load the airtime‘’ he added.



Vodafone Ekiki Mi is one of the innovations the telecommunications giant introduced last year to reward its customers across the country.