Residents In Tema Experience MTN Fibre Broadband At a Family Fun Day

The MTN Family Fun Day was an experiential event to let residents experience at first hand, how Fibre broadband radically changes their everyday life towards a modern connected digital world.



MTN’s Fibre Broad Band is unparalleled broadband service that provides high-speed internet access, facilitating live streaming, video- on-Demand, home and office automation ensuring that subscribers truly receive the benefits of a connected world.



Speaking at the event, General Manager of MTN Business, Mr. Sam Addo said, “At MTN, we believe that, much like electricity or any other utility, broadband technology has become the enabling technology impacting every area of human life.



Without doubt, broadband is the nervous system of today’s new civilization therefore access to it is a top priority for our technological society. It is very important that broadband be on high –quality universal service at a low cost”.



He added, “At MTN Business, our goal is to deploy fiber broadband solutions to create value for our numerous customers nationwide while promoting economic development of the country.”



“Every home and office deserve to experience the benefit of a modern connected life and that is the driving force behind MTN’s Fibre Broadband.” He urged all to get connected and stay on touch with the bold new digital world.



Fibre Broadband is the latest advancement in broadband technology.



Fibre optic broadband is promising super-fast speeds for all of your daily internet needs by allowing faster data transfer compared to the standard copper wires which are used in regular broadband connections.



The MTN Family Fun Day is the first of many experiential activations slated to take place across the country in 2018.



With more than 17 million voice subscribers, MTN Ghana continues to be at the forefront of innovations within Ghana’s tech industry.



Partners to MTN Ghana MTN Family Fun Day include Kwese TV, Star Times, Slyde Pay, Teledokta, Acquimini, Bosch Appliances, and Ashfoam.



