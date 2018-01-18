The Royal Bank Launches 5th Anniversary Celebrations

Related Stories The Royal Bank, one of Ghana's leading indigenous banks has launched its 5th-anniversary celebrations at its head office in Accra, Shiashi.



The bank within its few years of existence has made significant stricks in the Ghanaian banking sector including health and educational front through its corporate social responsibilities.



The Royal Bank has also taken giant steps in providing portable drinking water for deprived communities in Ghana and giving support to educational institutions in the country.



The month-long celebration will commence with a prayer with the Muslim community at the Global haulage mosque, on the 22nd of January; the bank will reach out to the Pantang Mental Hospital in the Adenta municipality and there will be a free health screening for traders at the Ashaiman Market on the 27th January.



The 5th-anniversary celebrations will be climaxed with a thanksgiving service for the entire staff of The Royal Bank at the forecourt of its head office.



Mr. Osei Asafo-Adjei, Cheif Executive Officer (CEO) of The Royal Bank, stated at the launch that the bank during its five years of operation has created jobs, provided support to small and medium enterprises and deepened financial intermediation in the country; crediting the bank's success to its shareholders, board of directors, management, cherished customers and able staff.



Prof. Bill Buenar Puplampu, Board Chairman, The Royal Bank, noted that the bank for the past five years has worked tirelessly and will deliver positive results in dues cause, pointing out that they have faced several challenges during these years but the board together with the staff are committed to making sure that the bank returns good value to its customers and the general public.



He also stated that in spite of bank's difficult and humble beginnings it has been blessed with 13 local and five international awards. Finally, Prof. Puplampu mentioned that he hopes the president presents Ghana with a stable economy which will go a long way to benefit the bank.



A speech from the governor of Bank of Ghana read by Mrs. Grace Akrofi congratulated The Royal Bank for its immense contribution in the Ghanaian banking sector. It also indicated that all banks including The Royal Bank should endeavour to meet the minimum capital requirement in order to ensure strength in the financial sector and to be able to provide funding for huge developmental projects.



The launch of the 5th-anniversary celebrations was attended by managing directors of colleague banks, namely Beige Bank, Sovereign Bank, HFC Bank amongst many others. The Royal Bank currently has 26 branches across six regions.