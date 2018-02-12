Akufo-Addo Names New Second Deputy BoG Governor

Related Stories President Akufo-Addo has named international economic and financial lawyer, Elsie Awadzi as the Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana.



The announcement of Mrs Awadzi's appointment was made on the president's Facebook post on Monday, after thorough consultations with the Council of State.