Ecobank Commissions Ultramodern Head Office In Accra

Related Stories Ecobank Ghana has commissioned its new ultramodern glass edifice in a tasteful and well-organized ceremony in Accra on March 7, 2018.



The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo graced the occasion. In attendance as well were other dignitaries, such as, The Minister of Finance, Governor of the Bank of Ghana, and other prominent government officials.



The CEO of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated and the Managing Director of Ecobank Ghana were also in attendance with other Ecobank Board members, senior management and staff.



In his welcome address, the MD of Ecobank Ghana, Daniel Sackey, stated that Ecobank has been able to grow its business to become the largest bank in Ghana, due to the selflessness of hardworking staff and the support and confidence of its customers and other valued stakeholders.



He also pointed out that the building underscores the bank’s commitment towards the Ghanaian market and the provision of best in class services to its numerous clients.



The Chairman of the Ecobank Ghana Board of Directors, Mr. Terence Darko, said that Ecobank on its part is making financial services convenient, reliable and accessible through the digitization of banking processes.



Also addressing the invited guests were CEO of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, Mr. Ade Ayeyemi, and Dr. Ernest Addison, Governor of Bank of Ghana, who both congratulated the bank on its achievement.



The building was dedicated to God by the Clergy led by Rev Dr. Frimpong-Manso, The General Superintendent of The Assemblies of God Church.



The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo gave the keynote address, and led the delegation to officially commission the building. In his keynote address, the President revealed that the new Head Office of Ecobank Ghana cost $60 million dollars.



The New Ecobank Head office building is a customer centric ultramodern edifice with 2 towers sitting on a podium and 2 levels underground. The property covers a 27000 square meter area. The 1st Tower (A) is a 14-floor block of Corporate Offices, board rooms, meeting room, executive dining area and a rooftop executive cocktail lounge.



There are 27 meeting rooms and 2 executive board rooms, a staff gym and a media room. The second Tower (B) is a 5 floors block with a 2 level Banking Hall facility, Ultramodern Auditorium, a coffee lounge, a Staff Clubhouse and 2 canteens. There is also a wide ATM arena for personal banking transactions.



Ecobank Ghana is subsidiary of Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), a bank holding company which is currently present in over 36 countries across Africa, dealing in 20 currencies.



Commencing operations in Ghana from February 1990, Ecobank Ghana has grown consistently over the years to become the biggest bank in Ghana and a well-recognized corporate brand in the Ghanaian banking industry.



The Bank which embarked on a strategic shift from a predominantly wholesale bank to a Universal Bank now has 67 branches and over 200 ATMs across the country.



On the technology front, Ecobank is the first bank to introduce a pan-African card that enables customers to withdraw cash and make payments across 36 markets in Africa. The launch of the evolutionary Ecobank Mobile App, which is focused on financially empowering 100 million new customers in Africa by 2020 has resulted in more Africans gaining access to financial tools than ever before.



A critical component of this success is the landmark strategic partnerships with MasterCard and VISA. These alliances have powered the Ecobank Mobile App with the Ecobank Scan + Pay QR codes for MasterPass and mVISA, which allow consumers to make fast and secure payments by scanning a Quick Response (QR) code displayed at merchant points of sale, using their mobile phones.



It is now possible for phone users to do nearly all banking transactions without entering any branch of Ecobank physically but with the use of their phones, without respect to location.