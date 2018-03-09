BOST MD To Be Honoured

Related Stories The Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) company, Alfred Obeng Boateng, will be honoured by the Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Council for his contributions toward the development of the community.



The event, under the auspices of the president of the Council, Katakyie Kwasi Bumankama II, is scheduled for Saturday, April 7.



Mrs Samira Bawumia, wife of Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, will be the special guest of honour at the event.



Mr Boateng has received several international awards for distinguishing himself in the discharge of services to clients.





