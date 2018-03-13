BOST CEO Sues COPEC Boss For GHC 5 Million

Related Stories Chief Executive of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST), Alfred Obeng Boateng has filed a legal suit against the Managing Director of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) Ghana, Duncan Amoah, at the Accra High Court.



The plaintiff, BOST CEO, is seeking reparation of damages done to him by Mr. Amoah of COPEC, a defendant in the legal suit, to a tune of GHC 5 million.



The breakdown of the compensation damages are 2 million cedis for the defendant attacking the plaintiff’s professional reputation, an extra GHC 2 million and 1 million for tarnishing his social reputation and further causing him psychological stress respectively.



Alfred Obeng Boateng is also praying the court for an order of injunction to restrain Mr. Amoah from making claims that he (Obeng Boateng) has threatened to “kill the defendant in three days pending the final determination of this suit...” as stated in the writ.



He has also issued a writ of summons to the COPEC Boss to appear before the Accra High Court within 8 days.



“An Action having been commenced against you by the issue of this writ by the above-named plaintiff, you are hereby commanded that within eight days after service of this writ on you, inclusive of the day of service, you do cause an appearance to be entered for you. And take notice that in default of your so doing, judgement may be given in your absence without further notice to you”, the writ further read.



The legal suit by the BOST CEO comes after Mr. Amoah accused BOST of shortchanging the State of about GHC23 million by selling off some 1.8 trillion barrels of crude to an unlicensed company in September 2017.



Mr. Amoah alleged that the BOST CEO had caused financial loss to the State.



The crude, which had been in the tanks of the Tema Oil Refinery since December 2016, according to COPEC, was sold to BB Energy at 54 dollars per barrel as against the prevailing price of 56 dollars at the time of the sale.



COPEC further alleged that the crude was “on a rebound and had peeked from around the $50/barrel region to all the way above $70 as of January [2018]” and therefore appealed to appropriate State agencies to commence forensic investigations into the issue.







