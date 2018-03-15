Inflation Hits 10.6%

Related Stories Consumer Price inflation has increased to 10.6 per cent in February from 10.3 per cent recorded in January.



The marginal increase is being attributed mainly to an increase in fuel prices.



Food inflation for February also rose to 7.2 per cent from 6.8 per cent the month before while non-food moved up to 12.2 per cent.



Four regions namely Upper West, Brong Ahafo, Greater Accra and Ashanti regions recorded inflation rate higher than the national average of 10.6 per cent.



Upper West recorded the highest rate of 11.7 per cent followed by Brong Ahafo with 11.4.



Upper West recorded the highest rate of 11.7 per cent followed by Brong Ahafo with 11.4.

The Upper East Region recorded the lowest rate of 8.1 per cent.