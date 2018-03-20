Related Stories Peacefmonline can confirm that the Bank of Ghana has taken up oversight responsibilities of Unibank, an indigenous private bank.



Peacefmonline.com sources say the Central Bank has appointed KPMG as Official Administrator to take over control of UNIBANK because its "Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) has fallen below 50% of the required minimum of 10%". It is understood that UNIBANK is insolvent.



A statement issued by the Central Bank and sighted by Peacefmonline says the appointment of an "official administrator is aimed at saving UNIBANK from immiment collapse".



The take-over comes weeks after Unibank announced it was taking over adb.



The top management of Unibank are Dr. Kwabena Duffuor II who is Chief Executive Officer, Ekow Nyarko Dadzie-Dennis Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director Owusu-Ansah Awere, Executive Clifford Duke Mettle, Director of Risk Management Kwesi Nkrumah Pimpah.







