Related Stories Not long ago, family and management of late Ebony launched two clothes, ‘Maame Hwe’ and ‘Aseda’ for the funeral and thanksgiving services of the deceased dancehall artiste which happen on March 24 and 25 respectively.



Sellers of the cloth in Accra are happy about sales of the materials which were released not long ago. According to the saleswomen who spoke to Zylofon FM, Ghanaians are patronizing the two clothes the family and management announced as official clothes for the funeral.



The happy traders, however, added that customers are complaining about the cost of the two materials. To them the vendors, GTP is a good product so they see the cost normal but shoppers think otherwise.



One of the sellers revealed that she purchases the material for Gh200 from the producers and sells it for Gh220 making a Gh20 profit.



Ebony died on February 8 in a fatal accident with two others on the Sunyani-Kumasi road when returning from Sunyani after a family visit.