GHS23m Saga: Agyarko Clears BOST MD

Related Stories Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko has dispelled accusations of financial loss involving the sale of crude by the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) Company Limited to BB Energy Company.



Executive Secretary of COPEC-GH, Duncan Amoah, had said in a statement that the deal left Ghana at a loss GHS23million.



COPEC-GH has, therefore, urged the Economic and Organised Crime Organisation (EOCO), Police CID, the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) and the Office of the Special Prosecutor (SP) to take up the matter to unravel the circumstances and details regarding the sale.



“What’s the loss?” the Minister, however, asked during an interaction with journalists on Thursday, 22 March 2018.



He continued: “Look, the current matter that all of you are jumping up and down about, the Qua Ibo Crude was not put in those tanks yesterday. It is part of our inheritance and the complexity about that matter is what BOST is trying to resolve. If you leave me with a problem and I’m trying to unwind the problem and solve it and you stand on the sidelines and hoot, I’ll ignore you.



“I’ll respectfully say that we all have to try and understand the pricing methodology in the crude trade. I think that is one big gap that all of us suffer for. I’ll respectfully say that let’s sit down and come to an understanding of how these pricings are done. Once you understand the pricing and methodology… then we’ll come to understand that nothing untoward has happened.



“But even then, let’s investigate it. But to say that you’re going to the special prosecutor to me is not…for want of a better word I’d leave it at that,” he added.





