OmniBank Schools Pharmaceutical Institutions on Effective Financial Practices

Related Stories Heads of Pharmaceutical Institutions across the country have been schooled on prudent financial management practices and solutions to enable them manage their businesses better.



The training under the theme: “Financial Management For Health Institutions” was organized by OmniBank to help equip participants on their operations, knowledge on Inventory Management in the Pharmaceutical Industry and Financial Management in the Health Sector.



Identifying theses challenges, OmniBank brought together seasoned professionals to engage the participants from various Pharmaceutical Industries on the funding opportunities available for them.



Speaking at the event, Kofi Nyansafo, Deputy Head of Business explained that “within the SME’s segment in Ghanaian market are confronted with a lot of issues especially with proper book keeping and management capacity in other to grow their businesses.



"I will say that the SME’s will go a long way to serve broader need of SME’s businesses within a country".



“As a bank we are not just looking at the pharmaceutical industries but also building their capacity in terms of book keeping, proper management proceedings and putting in place right structures in order to grow their businesses.The only way that we can join the first and second generation companies is through proper governance,” he added.



He also indicated that, apart from giving them the working capital to support their business, we also give them fix asset support to grow their international trading base, in terms of Letters Credit (LCs) and availability of Forex and other products that will help them to operate and become competitive in the market.



During this SME ‘s program we try to teach the pharmaceutical companies how to put in place proper structures that will enable them to leave from one generation to the other.



The programme which did not attract any charges was designed to equip and strengthen the SME’s as Corporate Social Responsibility of Omnibank



The programme which was hosted at the British Council, Accra and facilitated by young entrepreneurs who are making strides in their businesses also provided training on various crucial management practices and exposed entrepreneurs to many other funding opportunities and partnerships.



Topics treated included Inventory Management in the Pharmaceutical Industry, Financial Management in the Health Sector in Ghana and OmniBank HealthPlus.



Facilitators for the training session included Mr. Sebastian Selasi Yormasah (ACCA), Mr. Stephen Avornyoh (Head of Credit, OmniBank) and Madam Ivy Adjei (Business Development Manager, OmniBank).







