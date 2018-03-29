NLA Announces New Licence Fees For LMCs

Related Stories Click here for attached document >>



The NLA is informing all accredited lotto Marketing Companies (LMCs) that the annual renewable licence fee is GHC 100 per Point of Sale Terminal (POST).



All LMCs are also demanded to pay an insurance premium of GHC 50 per POST.



Find in this file the table of the operating licensing fees and security deposits. The Board of Directors of the National Lottery Authoity (NLA) has announced an approved licensing fee and Security Deposits to all participants in the NLA Banker-to-Banker lotto.