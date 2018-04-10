EOCO Detains Ex-Capital Bank CEO

Related Stories The Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO) has detained the former Chief Executive Officer of the defunct Capital Bank, Rev. Fitzgerald Odonkor.



He was detained on Tuesday, 10 April after honouring an official invitation by EOCO.



Rev Fitzgerald, and two other directors of the bank, Pastor Mensa Otabil, founder of the International Central Gospel Church, ICGC, and William Ato Essien, were invited to answer questions for their roles in the bank’s collapse.



In August last year, the BoG revoked the licences of Capital Bank and UT Bank due to financial challenges.



The main offices and braches of UT Bank and Capital Bank were placed under the control of GCB Bank.





Source: classfmonline.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.