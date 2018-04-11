MFI Partners Kyocera To Provide Printing Solutions To Corporate Institutions

Related Stories MFI Group with their partner Kyocera Document Solutions in a press soiree has educated the public in enhancing customer experience with Document Imaging Solutions.



This business event was held at the Alisa Hotel with the objective of show- casing how business entities can turn their print function into Strategic Asset in their daily business life by using MFI’s solution offerings on office printers/copiers.



Speaking to Peacefmonline.com, the Head of Corporate Sales, MFI, Manasseh Narh narrated that the intent of the event is to turn corporate print hardware to valuable asset as the theme of the exhibition clearly mentions.



According to him, corporate institutions spend a lot of money on print hardware in maintaining and operating this print hardware which is why MFI has partnered Kyocera to launch many modules of print hardware to ensure cost per page is reduced with the new technology around printing.



“ . . you don’t have to invest so much in generating office documents. Basically that is what our technology is about and that all printing in our corporate environments are also done an environmentally friendly manner. This new technology churns out little waste. In the case of Kyocera, when your toner is out, you just replace toner whereas in other brands, what happens is that you replace both toner and drum and that increases your cost”, he narrated.



He emphasized that “we help our customers minimize cost associated with printing”; thus the motive of MFI is not just sell products but provide quality after-sales-service to customers before selling.



“We invest in people to knock on the doors of corporate institutions not with the intention of going to sell print boxes but getting to understand their needs then tailoring solutions to that. We don’t believe in just selling products; what we believe in doing is to provide a solution and this solution comes with after-sales service. Until we are able to serve you and provide quality after-sales service, we don’t sell to you”, he explained.



MFI’s Document Imaging Solutions is a process designed to optimize the document output of an organization. It’s a holistic approach that enables businesses to find areas where they can reduce costs. Thus far, MFI has measured that such solutions can enable organizations to cut up to 50% of costs associated with Printers/Copiers.



Such solutions have received acclaim globally for its impact on businesses and the environment, including The Managed Print Services Association’s (MPSA) Leadership Award for best practices in the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) category.



MFI has had success across Africa with businesses in various sectors: manufacturing, logistics, audit and consulting, oil, banking, hospitality, telecommunications and others.



The benefits are 4-pronged.Our approach is to identify the pains in four key operational areas and provide solutions with benefits as detailed below:



Cost-Saving



35% average output cost reduction Reduced energy costs



Enhanced Productivity



Smarter processes and improved uptime

Increasing productivity through optimized workflows, reduced down time and minimizing the workload of IT staff that manage your fleet.



Security Assurance



End to end data protection Guaranteed document security



Improved Environmental & Sustainability Management

60% reduction in carbon emissions

Complete compliance with regulatory standards