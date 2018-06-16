NBSSI graduates first batch of apprentices

Related Stories The first batch of apprentices of the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI) has graduated, after they completed a two-year programme in Baking and Confectionery, at Hohoe in the Volta Region.



The A2E Programme is an apprenticeship initiative of NBSSI aimed at equipping unemployed youth with employable skills through training under master craftsmen in various vocational skills ranging from Fashion Designing, Beauty Care, Masonry, Bakery, Carpentry, Electrical and Leatherworks among others.



A statement from NBSSI said after the training the apprentices were provided with support to write the National Vocational and Technical Institute (NVTI) Examination.



A2E aims at strengthening and institutionalising the apprenticeship and technical training of the Board and also to scale up the Programme throughout the country over a two year period.



It was also to equip the teeming unemployed youth with entrepreneurial and employable skills to enable them take advantage of employment opportunities with existing entrepreneurs, or set up businesses to create employment for others.



The NBSSI A2E Programme is an upgraded and job focused version of all the apprenticeship and technical training programmes undertaken by NBSSI in partnership with the District Assembly and Association of Small Scale Industries (ASSI).



According to Ms Kosi Yankey, Executive Director of NBSSI, the Programme was imperative for the nation, considering the need for job creation and promised to expand the Programme across the country.



Currently, 876 apprentices were being trained under the A2E Programme at no cost to beneficiaries. The beneficiaries comprise 630 females and 246 males.



In 2017, 950 persons benefited from the pilot A2E Programmes in two districts; Hohoe and Obuasi.



That same year, 21,468 NBSSI participants received technical training, 1,142 persons sat for the NVTI exams and over 5,600 jobs were created through the support of NBSSI and its partners.





