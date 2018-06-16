Ghana to set-up National Petroleum Training Institute

Related Stories Ghana has initiated measures to understudy Aberdeen Skills and Enterprise Training Limited (ASET), which is an International Oil and Gas Training Academy towards the setting up of the National Petroleum Training Institute.



Mr Egbert Faibille, Chief Executive Officer of Petroleum Commission, Ghana, disclosed the setting up of the Petroleum Training Institute during a consultative meeting with Mr Atholl S. Menzies, ASET Chief Executive at Aberdeen, Scotland.



He noted that the Commission has developed several strategies to increase in-country value retention and boost Ghanaian participation in the upstream sector, and that, the establishment of a training institutions would fast track the capacity and skills development in the upstream petroleum sector.



The Petroleum Commission CEO noted that, the Commission seeks to further build the capacity of local companies in technical areas to improve their competitiveness in the upstream petroleum industry.



He therefore invited ASET to undertake similar mission to Ghana to assess facilities across board in the upstream sector.



ASET is a wholly owned subsidiary company of North East Scotland College, and operates mainly on a commercial basis for the Oil and Gas and Construction industries in Process, Maintenance Engineering, Electrical and Ex Hazardous Areas, Emergency Response, Marine, including DP and Stability and Scaffolding on a worldwide basis.



Mr Atholl S. Menzies, ASET Chief Executive told the delegation that the Academy would be willing to train Ghanaians in the Oil and Gas field.



He said ASET trains upstream and downstream Oil and Gas Production and Maintenance Technicians; New entrants; Industry Apprentices; Semi-experienced Technicians; Experienced Technicians; Senior Management including Offshore Installation Manager and Control Room Operator; Dynamic Positioning Operators Semi-Submersible; and Jack-Up Rig Operational Personnel.



Mr Menzies noted that ASET also offers training in Electrical; Emergency Response; Marine and Radiotelephony; Health and Safety; Assessor and Verifier Qualifications among others.



He said ASET’s exclusive range of City and Guilds credit rated and levelled Oil and Gas short courses allow delegates attending these courses the opportunity to demonstrate their ongoing professional development.



“This exclusive range of courses are not only recognised within the SCQF framework but also provide the building blocks to enhance existing qualifications and provide a road map to further modes of study.



“The advantages of having a qualification placed in the SCQF are that learners, employers, receiving institutions, awarding bodies, Sector Skills Councils and standard setting organisations (SSOs) can see the level of skills being developed by the learner or employee and how the qualification relates to other qualifications and learning programmes.



“It can also help when selecting relevant training options and identifying development paths and progression routes,” he said.



The consultative meeting with ASET forms part of the maiden Oil and Gas trade mission to Aberdeen, Scotland, which seeks to create opportunities for Ghanaian indigenous companies with valid Petroleum Commission registration permits to develop networking opportunities with Scottish businesses.



The Oil and Gas trade mission also aimed at forging links with Scottish companies interested in supporting Ghanaian oil and gas production, share operational experiences related to best practices and explore possible joint venture strategic partnerships.



Mr Stephen Sekyere-Abankwa, Board Chairman of the Petroleum Commission; Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, Deputy Minister of Energy; Mr Egbert Fabille Junior, Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Commission are leading the about 100 delegates from both upstream and downstream sector.



The Oil and Gas trade mission, organized jointly by the Petroleum Commission, Ghana; United Kingdom/Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UK-GCC); and the Scottish Development International (SDI), the overseas trade arm of Scottish Enterprise.



