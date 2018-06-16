Jiangxi Province donates farm equipment to NRCC

Related Stories Jiangxi Province, China, on has donated modern farm equipment to the Northern Regional Coordinating Council (NRCC) to improve rice and maize farming.



The equipment, which were handed over to the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research-Savannah Agricultural Research Institute (CSIR-SARI), Tamale, for trying and testing were to enhance farming, harvesting and processing of farm produce as well as reduce cost of labour.



The equipment included: two rice threshers, jack planter and a maize Sheller.



Mr Salifu Saeed, the Northern Regional Minister, who received the equipment on behalf of the SARI expressed gratitude and said the gesture of Jiangxi Province was part of the efforts to strengthen the partnership they had with the northern region.



He said the SARI in collaboration with CSIR-SARI was committed to seeking guidance from Jiangxi Province to the farmers in the region to add value to their farming activities.



Dr Wilson Dogbe, Head of Rice Research and Development Programme at CSIR-SARI said the equipment are labour saving and would boost farming especially rice and maize production in the region.