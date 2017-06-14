Related Stories We are in the month of Ramadan according to the Islamic calendar. Ramadan (Ramaḍān), also Romanized as Ramazan, Ramadhan, or Ramathan) is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting (Sawm) to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief.



The month of Ramadan is described as the Holy Month of self-purification and cleansing of thoughts, body and soul. It is an occasion for believers in the Almighty God to reconnect with their maker, make peace with others and seek the good of humanity.



This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam. The month lasts 29 – 30 days based on the visual sightings of the crescent moon, according to biographical accounts compiled in the hadiths.



As we fast and make our supplications to Allah, may He incline an ear to us and consider our requests which are naked before Him already. May He accord us benevolence beyond our understanding and comprehension. He is God and should remain as such before us fallen humanity.



We are to refrain from consuming food, drinking liquids, smoking, and engaging in unapproved sexual affairs. Sinful behavior that may negate the reward of fasting, such as false speech (insulting, backbiting, cursing, lying, stealing and cheating etc) are to be shunned.



As we fast and pray, may the Almighty Allah be merciful to us and grant us life, peace and the spirit of discernment to choose good behaviour patterns that would fit us for service above into eternity.



It is our prayer that our prayers would rise to the Almighty to receive already-made appropriate responses in His wisdom and in His time. Salaam alaykum!