We Must Deal With The Land-Guards’ Menace!

Related Stories Land-guards and their notorious activities continue to pose serious threat to the growth of this country. We have allowed them too much space to operate so much that land- guards today can wield guns and other dangerous weapons to threaten Ghanaians who have legally acquired lands and are trying very hard to develop such lands.



It’s either a person who buys a land complies with their demands or risks forfeiting his/her land. These land-guards routinely patrol developing/new communities harassing individuals who have legally acquired lands. And woe betides you if you dare involve the police or any other security agency.



That will mark the beginning of your problems! These land-guards will visit your land at very odd times and destroy whatever structure you put up. This is their stock-in-trade.



Sadly, we have allowed these land guards to grow wings to the extent that we now hear of land-guards associations being formed in the country. One of such land-guards groups operating in Accra and Kasoa, Central Region, is the so-called United Nations (UN) Land-guards Group.



Reports indicate that members of this UN Land-guards Association are on the loose terrorising individuals who have acquired lands in communities in Accra and Kasoa. It is not surprising that on our front page of Monday, September 18, 2017, we reported that some land-guards of the UN Land-guards group last week Saturday subjected a senior military officer to severe beating.



According to our report, the land-guards nearly lynched the military man whose only crime was that he had gone to his legally purchased plot of land to make some payments to masons working on his site at Kasoa Ofankor, Central Region.



The question therefore is: why are we not taking action against these land-guards whose activities are illegal? Are we waiting for the day they will kill many before we act?



FOR us at Today enough is enough! We have allowed them too much space to perpetuate their illegal and criminal activities. And it’s about time we began to tackle them head-on.



The interesting thing however, is that many of these recalcitrant land-guards have for some time now been on the wanted list of the police. Thus, the question, Today is asking again is: why has the police not apprehended them all this while?



The point is that their continuous activities are indeed worrying to this country. Their activities pose serious challenges to the peace and security of mother Ghana.



Therefore, Today wants to use this medium to urge our security agencies to map out an effective strategy to deal with the land-guards menace in this country. The earlier we deal with it the better it will be for us as a people and a nation.



