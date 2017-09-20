Making Bribery Allegations Is Not A Joking Matter

Related Stories The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has cleared the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff—Samuel Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso-Boakye—of all bribery allegations made against them by popular musician, Kwame Asare Obeng, aka A-Plus.



According to a release issued in Accra by the CID and signed by its Director- General, Commissioner of Police (COP) Bright Oduro, the allegations of corruption against the two deputy chiefs of staff were found “baseless, unsubstantiated and without credibility.” The investigation into the corruption allegations by A-Plus against the two deputies was commenced by the CID following a directive by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



That directive, we believe, was also a demonstration by the President that corrupt officials will have no place in his administration, something the President has persistently been hammering on. It is refreshing that the CID has cleared the two deputy chiefs of staff.



That however, does not end the matter. In fact, both the two deputy chiefs of staff and A-Plus could still pursue the matter in a competent court of jurisdiction if they feel unsatisfied by the CID’s report. This is an option open to both parties.



However, Today would want to use this medium to state emphatically that making corruption allegations against persons in positions of trust is not a joking matter. It is a serious matter that if found to be baseless, can do a lot of damage to the reputation of a person.



This is where we urge people who make allegations of financial misappropriations against public servants to have basis for the allegations or else it is as good as not coming out at all. This is not in a way to discourage people from blowing the whistle on corrupt public officials. Far from that!

In fact, we will continue to play our part in support of the government to fight corruption by exposing corrupt officials and backing out reports with hard evidence. And we urge others to do same after we have all l agreed that corruption is a bane to our economic prosperity.



