How To Be Unstoppable On The Path To Goal Achievement

Every time you state what you want or believe, you are the first to hear it. It's a message to both you and others about what you think is possible. Don't put a ceiling on yourself.



-Oprah Winfrey

There is one sterling quality that enables successful people to attain massive results in their lives: they become unstoppable on the path to goal achievement.



Once they set for themselves a goal, they become committed to it and take massive determined action, regardless of the odds, until they achieve their aim. They don’t look back but press forward with their vision or dream until they attain the desired results. In other words, they remain buoyant in the face of failure or stubborn difficulties.



I believe this is an important skill you too must develop to change your life.



Take a critical look at your habits and replace the ones that are not serving your interests. For instance, some people have the bad habit of approval seeking, which is what is holding them back from making progress towards success.



When you seek the approval of others, you are stating the obvious; their views, opinions and thoughts about you are far more important than your own views about yourself and what you are capable of. Approval seeking is a negative attitude that you have to change in order to become the best version of yourself and take a direction that is best for your life.



When approval seeking becomes a habit, it will negatively impact your life in many different ways.



First, you release the power to manage your life to others. You become dependent on others to do or not to do. You virtually place your life at the mercy of the social environment.



You never do things for yourself. This can be a reason for lack of achievement and fulfillment.



It exposes you as someone having low self-esteem and lacking confidence to take independent decisions and get things done.

Approval seeking makes you vulnerable to stress as any disapproval becomes a painful experience for you.



It can make your life feel like hell. This is because you cannot do anything without the approval of others.

If you find yourself in such a situation and want to change, I have good news for you. All you need do is to have a mental shift to become unstoppable.



Zig Ziglar, an accomplished writer and author, wrote, “Success is not defined by what you do compared to what others do. Success is defined by what you do compared to what you could have done.”

What others think, say and do is their way of life. Don’t allow anyone to control your life.



Being the driver of your life is more important than when others drive your life. You learn the skills and look for new ways to constantly improve your life. This will help you achieve your goals and live in a way that resonates with your heart.



Cultivate the attitude to be unstoppable no matter what problems life throws at you. Problems present opportunities that make life meaningful and significant. Hear Norman Vincent Peale, theologian and philosopher, who said: “When God wants to send you a gift, he wraps it up in a problem. The bigger the gift, the bigger the problem, and you can only find the gift if you persist enough and fight through.” An unstoppable person will not quit because of problems.



When you are committed to your vision and persist, your confidence levels will soar, the problems will pale into insignificance, and goals can be achieved.



Any time there is the urge for you to seek the approval of others, remember the principles of Zig and Peale, and quickly apply them to move your life to the next higher levels. Becoming unstoppable is the key that will allow you reach your full potential in life.

Wishing you a fulfilling life!

Yours in inspiration,

Abundant Robert