Fighting Indiscipline In Society

Related Stories Growing indiscipline in our society has got out of hands, as the canker can be identified in all spheres of national life.



MOTORISTS and some pedestrians commit road traffic offences with impunity, thereby putting all road users at risk.



The sale of land and how it is used is another area where the regulatory bodies have acquiesced to wrongdoing, leading to multiple sale of land and the emergence of the phenomenon of land guards which threatens the security of the country.



Also another area where end users are taken for granted is the services sector. Utility companies such as the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) deny their customers services without bothering to explain to them the reasons for the disruption in services.



Telecommunication companies are also another culprits when it comes to indiscipline in our society. For instance, they advertise services that they do not provide, and knowing that the regulator, in this case, the National Communications Authority (NCA), will not be able to bite, they provide poor services for cellular phone users.



By law, district assemblies are the statutory authorities in their areas of jurisdiction mandated to ensure that every development activity falls in line with their bye-laws.



The media landscape is not immune to the ills that have afflicted our society, as some of the players in that sector break their own ethics with impunity and are not ready to repair any damage done to people’s reputation, even if their attention is drawn to it.



Another area where the rules are flouted is when it comes to admission to all levels of our educational system. Students and parents have endless headaches when it comes to admission to the universities, the polytechnics, the nurses training colleges and the colleges of education, where many have been denied admission because they are not well-connected.



Oor politicians cannot escape blame because their actions create the impression that the only way to progress is to venture into party politics. Government appointees no longer see themselves as servants of the people but see their work as an opportunity to improve their lives, those of their families and friends.



Today believes that, unless we play by the rules, our attempt at building a better Ghana will be a pipe dream.



We therefore want to use this medium to call on men of principle and conviction to speak against wrongdoing and indiscipline, in the hope that the deviants will mend their ways.



As it is said, example is better than precept Today, therefore, calls on leaders, temporal and religious, to lead the way for ‘cleansing’ society of the bad lots.



If we fail to act now, we are likely to put ourselves and the future of our children at risk. That is why we must return to the strict norms of standard behaviour as pertains in any disciplined society.