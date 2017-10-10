Are We Going To See Action This Time Around?

Related Stories So far we have learnt that seven persons perished in last Saturday’s deadly gas blasts that happened at Madina-Atomic Junction, Accra. We have also received official confirmation that one hundred and thirty-two (132) person were seriously injured in the explosion.



And out of the 132 who were injured, sixty-four (64) reportedly, have been treated and discharged with the remaining still receiving health care at various health facilities in Accra. In fact, Saturday’s incident has thrown Accra into a state of grief and shock with many residents asking when our officials will take action against the dangers posed by the continuous mushrooming of gas and fuel stations in residential and densely populated areas.



The fact is that what happened last Saturday was not the first gas explosion incident witnessed in this country, and it will certainly not be the last, if, we as usual, talk without taking action.



To the innocent souls that perished, we pray that the good Lord will keep them safe. Typical of us, our leaders have began talking hard, stressing that the talking has been too much and that we need to see action. This is what Today wants to see happen.



It's about time we took action about gas and filling stations which continue to find space in residential settlements. Indeed, this development is what has given rise to many owners of properties in residential places seen either selling or leasing their lands to be converted into fuel and gas stations.



We at Today are indeed happy that the presidency has waded into the matter and made it clear that action will be taken. According to the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, “enough of the talking [we] are going to see action.” Mr Vice President we cannot wait for that action to take place.



This action plan needs to be implemented now to avoid another gas explosion disaster. It is pretty obvious that many densely populated areas which have seen the building of gas and fuel stations are sitting on time-bombing only waiting for its time to explode.



In the wake of this latest horrifying Atomic gas explosion, Today believes that nothing can be farther than taking action against the siting of gas and filling stations in densely populated areas, if it means shutting some of them down.



This, in our view, is one effective way that we can use to avert some of these preventable occurrences. That time to act on the siting of gas and filling stations in residential settlements is now and we must not fail this time around.



