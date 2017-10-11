Retool Public School Teachers—–GNAT

Related Stories Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Cosmos Ennu Kwaw, has said public sector education continues to be the best form of education notwithstanding challenges they are confronted with.



He said retooling teachers of public schools with the requisite teaching and learning materials was fundamental to realising the potential of the Ghanaian child, “Public sector education is the best and gives more to students than private sector education.”



Mr Kwaw, who said this in an interview with the GNA in Takoradi, Western Region, noted that parents were more willing to provide for their children in private schools with regard to textbooks and other learning materials, a situation which was different in the public school.



“Go to a private school and every student has a textbook bought by the parents but in the public school a class of 50 may have only four textbooks for teaching and learning, why won’t they excel,” he observed.



He, however, said GNAT was working at ending this problem in the public sector education through in-service training and retooling”.

The metropolitan GNAT secretary said: “Teaching in Freedom, Empowering Teachers” which was the theme for this year’s World Teachers Day celebration, brought a lot of reflection, particularly to the country’s basic education sector, and the need to retool teachers to give their best in building a strong human resource foundation of every Ghanaian child.



He said it was also time that politicians concentrated on strengthening the public basic sector education to enable it yield the needed results.



Mr Kwaw, therefore, encouraged teachers to work earnestly to help uplift education development in the country: “Your profession is a noble one that comes with a lot of dignity, know yourself, work hard and do not allow any body to demean your personality.”



He said the Association was solidly behind its members and urged them to work within the confines of the law to enable them enjoy maximum protection from the Association.



Locally, he said the Association had instituted annual games and other sporting events to enable teachers to fraternise, meet new colleagues and find ways to forge ahead as a formidable Association.



