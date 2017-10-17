Let There Be Peace In Bimbilla!

Library Image Related Stories Every well-meaning person tends to worry when there is an unstable situation which is characterised by violence. Exactly the case because such situation has the potential of leading to deaths of innocent persons.



It is in the light of the above that Today is deeply concerned about developments in Bimbilla in the Northern Region. There is no denying the fact that Bimbilla has gained notoriety for all kinds of violent clashes, some of which, unfortunately, led to the death of innocent residents in the areas.



Accoridng to reports, tension is brewing up in Bimbilla, following the burial of the mortal remains of the late Nakpa-Na Salifu Dawuni on Wednesday, October 11, 2017. That worrying development is what has seen the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. David Asante-Apeatu, warn that his officers there will deal ruthlessly with any person who will cause trouble and disturb the peace in Bimbilla.



“The security personnel deployed here [Bimbilla] would deal ruthlessly with any person that would want to disturb the peace in its area,” IGP Asante-Apeatu warned.



The IGP goes on to make the point that though the officers deployed to Bimbilla are there to maintain peace and order, he cautioned that they will not hesitate to deal mercilessly with recalcitrant residents.



Today supports the IGP in his quest to ensure that Bimbilla is peaceful. That is key, especially as it will help largely in the development of Bimbilla and its surrounding communities. Besides, the Police Administration has a mandate to ensure peace in our various localities.



What we at Today advise is that the people of Bimbilla put aside their differences and think of ways of developing the area, as that will certainly bring about positive yields that will inure to the benefit of the residents.



Again, we want to urge the indigenes to assist the police officers deployed there to enable them maintain peace and stability in Bimbilla, for after all with peace, a lot of development can be achieved.