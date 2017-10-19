Akufo-Addo, A Diplomat Extraordinaire

Related Stories Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has once again demonstrated to the world the kind of rare diplomatic talents he has.



The president and his Ivorian counterpart, Alassane Ouattara allayed the fears of political observers who were apprehensive of relations between the two countries over the recent ITLOS ruling.



At a time other countries within the West African Sub-Region are battling with similar issues, even after years of international arbitrations, the Ghanaian leader managed woo his Ivorian counterpart to come over for a formal agreement after the ruling.



The two countries did not only sign a memorandum of understanding to commit to the ITLOS ruling, but also committed themselves to deeper intimacy.



Both Presidents acknowledged the spirit of brotherliness with which the maritime dispute was handled from the beginning, and in this connection, mutually expressed their commitment to ensure the smooth implementation of the ruling.



What is even more pleasing is that both Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire signed a Communique expressing their commitment towards strengthening existing relationship between the two nations across various sectors including the economy, cocoa production, defence and transport.



The agreement detailed further that in order to effectively fight terrorism, maritime piracy, cybercrime, human trafficking and narcotics, the illicit circulation of small arms and light weapons, and the spread of destabilizing acts from one territory to the other, the two governments have decided to strengthen their cooperation in the field of information exchange and intelligence.



And as if the two countries had never been at each other’s throat in recent times over their maritime boundaries, the leaders pledged to further work to achieve stronger cooperation in the areas of oil research, hydrocarbon exploration, development and management, and sharing of information.



The PUBLISHER, in its view, thinks all these came into fruition following the diplomatic acumen of President Akufo-Addo, and the political maturity of President Alassane Ouattara, and would like to congratulate the two on their determination to committing their peoples to coexist irrespective of the colonial boundaries created between them by Britain and France.