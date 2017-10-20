Let’s All Work For The Success Of ‘GhanaPostGPS’

Related Stories Finally, the National Digital Property Addressing System has been launched. Known as “ghanapostGPS” application the system, we understand, will generate unique property addresses for all locations in the country.



What is more, are also made to understand that the system is part of the formalisation of the Ghanaian economy. In fact, one interesting thing about this system is that the application is available for download on the Google Playstore, on Android, App Store, on IOS and offline as well.



Launching the application last Wednesday, Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, described it as the “beginning of new era.” “We have moved closer to realising our vision of formalising the Ghanaian economy,” President Akufo-Addo added.



The point here is that a non-formal economy comes with its inherent challenges that tend to affect the governance system and also the quality of life of the citizenry. Ghana will stand to benefit enormously from this digital addressing system.



Amongst the benefits include improved location, faster emergency response, and effectively help in crime combat. The digital address system will no doubt also help central government to improve revenue collection, and on top of it all facilitate the efficient functioning of the Ghana Card.



It is, therefore, in the light of the above that Weekend Today applauds efforts of those behind the initiative. It is one initiative that all the stakeholders involved in its implementation must play their part efficiently to ensure its success.



The success of the system will no doubt inure to the benefit of mother Ghana, and therefore we must all play our parts in it is successful implementation.



