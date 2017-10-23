Sanitation Is Indeed A Shared Responsibility

Related Stories It has been said many times that sanitation is a shared responsibility. The sense in this axiom is that we as a people and a nation have a role to play to ensure that every part of this country is clean.



Cleanless is indeed next to godliness. A clean environment definitely will keep us all healthy and safe from diseases including Cholera outbreak, and other communicable diseases. Ensuring that our environs are clean should not be left only to government or sanitation agencies. We must all play a part—for after all we contribute to the generation of waste both solid and liquid.



Thisis where Today agrees with the Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah, who has called on all stakeholders to support the authority to keep the national capital, Accra, clean. The call by the Mayor of Accra is the right call to make, and it must not only be limited to Accra but the entire nation. The Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) must know that they have a huge role to play in keeping their jurisdictions clean.



One problem that continues to challenge us as a nation is the issue of sanitation. Many of our communities continue to be littered with all sorts of waste products. The least said about our lorry stations and market areas, the better. The sites of these places have become an eye-sore as on daily basis heaps of garbage are seen pilling up, with its attendant health risks.



It is in the light of the above that Today is calling on all MMDAs to take sanitation matters in their areas seriously. WE believe when we take sanitation issues seriously, we will be able to get the needed results. And as citizens, it behooves us also to refrain from throwing rubbish everywhere.



While calling for the support of everybody, it is imperative that stiffer punishment is meted out to sanitation offenders. That, the paper believes, is one of the efficient ways to keep our environs clean.