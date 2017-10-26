VRA & GRIDco Must Act On This Now!

Related Stories We tend to take things for granted in this country. Not even when, we know our actions and inaction's can or lead to a calamitous situation.



And this has often manifested severally in “our I don’t car attitude.” Several disasters have occurred in several parts of this country which could have been prevented had we done what was right. But what do we see? Even in the face of an imminent disaster you will see many Ghanaians brushing aside what is right.



In our yesterday (Wednesday October, 24, 2017) edition of the Today newspaper we published on our FrontPage a story about an imminent danger at Demod an area within Darkuman, a suburb of Accra, where drinking spots owners are made a high- voltage power lines mounted in the area.



Witnessing the danger posed by the high Voltage Power lines, these bar owners have defied logic and in the evening place chairs and tables right under the High Tension Power lines for customers who patronize these dinking bars.



The question Today wants to ask is that: are these drinking bar owners aware of the dangers they are exposing their customers to? Or is business as usual and that we should cash in on the situation and damn the consequences?



In our view – we believe that the drinking spots owners are conscious of the dangers their activities pose to their patrons, it is against this background that Today is calling on the appropriate state institutions to take action.



There we are referring to the electricity company of Ghana limited, GRIDco, Volta River Authority (VRA) and the law. These state institutions must act before disaster strike.



