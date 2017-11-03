We Must Watch What We Say!

Related Stories It is sad that we continue to hear some of our leaders make very distasteful and unguarded political statements. Indeed, some of these comments are not only appalling but continue to divide us the more along political lines.



The last time we heard such political incorrect remarks was by the former Deputy of Minister of Food and Agriculture, Mr. William Quaitoo, who finally had to tender in his resignation.



Today pressure is being mounted on Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Mr. George Ayisi-Boateng, to resign, though he had rendered an unqualified apology to the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the good people of this country.



This is what Mr. Ayisi-Boateng said in a statement signed by himself and issued in Accra last Wednesday: “I am aware that as the representative of Ghana to South Africa, I have a responsibility to protect the interests of all Ghanaians within my jurisdiction and grant them equal access to opportunities that are presented irrespective of their political affiliations.” t was in the light of the above that Mr. Ayisi-Boateng retracted his comments and apologised to the presidency and Ghanaians. Indeed it is refreshing that upon a sober reflection, Mr. Ayisi-Boateng has realised his mistake and come out to apologise.



But the question Weekend Today is asking our leaders is: what is the motivation for these unguarded statements?



We are asking the above question because some of the remarks made by some of our leaders and politicians are very dangerous. And what continues to worry us in the wake of these divisive remarks is the kind of people who make them.



In the view of Weekend Today those making these distasteful remarks are people who should know better.



Though Weekend Today will not join the chorus for Mr. Ayisi-Boateng to resign, it is our expectation that he will pick lessons from his comments, and never say things that do not unite us a people.



We have reached a stage where leaders of this country should be talking about things that will unite Ghanaians. Things that should encourage us to contribute our quota towards the development of this country and not the other way round.



This should be the case and not comments that will further divide and create enmity amongst us.