JDM Seeks Political Beautification

Related Stories ‘How can you launch a Google GPS system that is freely available on our mobile phone and say it is a national addressing system? It is such a pity. Why will you embarrass the president so much? You go and take a whole president to bring him to come and launch a system that is 419?’ so said former President John Dramani Mahama.



Former President John Dramani Mahama is a politician in a hurry and befuddled. He is still fretting over his loss at the last polls because he went down as the first president to go for a term and got rejected by the people. After pumping so much cocoa roads money into the campaign machinery, it sounded obscene that an unusual number of his compatriots turned their back on him.



Sometimes therefore, we must be accommodating of his below logic presentations.



Seeking to juxtapose his inordinately corrupt government with the incumbent suggests his disturbed cognitive status.



He must be suffering a rare form of anxiety neurosis which is what appears to be pushing him to demand the kick-start of the campaign mode politics now.



Last week saw him in his most fiery moments yet since losing power, as he virtually went into the campaign mode. He lambasted the recently launched GPS project, describing it with the worst remarks yet.



Describing the verifiable house address identification project, devoid of his trade mark traits of the bus-branding tricks and the expensive non-existent cocoa roads project, among others as 419, just reminds us about his un-presidential tongue. If that is not part of the Kwesi Botchwey report, the old Prof had better added it to the publication.



He reminds us of the unproductive house addressing system initiated by his government, which squandered over $10 million under his aegis. If JDM thinks he would be beautified by opening his mouth so loud. He has taken a faux pas and exposed his underbelly for the verbal assault of Ghanaians who now understand what they lost under the country’s most corrupt regime.



When the dockets are ready and his corruption-riddled appointees with links to himself make time at the courts, he would have appreciated the importance of mum’s word. But it would be too late to even take cover at the Bole Cocoa Guest House.



The delayed take-off of the project to recover the stolen state funds is responsible for JDM’s garrulousness and effrontery.



His better-half’s closet remains shut but for the occasional references. We just hope that when the time is due for us to peep in there, he would not rush to any royal to intervene on his behalf as was done before.



The tirade is about the indefatigable Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who is his target. He has disturbed the hornet’s nest. When Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia responds to him in the next few days, we have reliably been informed, he would carry his own cross bruised all over, of course.



Although 2020 is many months away, the former president, like a doped horse many hours before it leaves the paddock, is charged and longing to move into the tracks. Limping into the tracks would not yield any dividend anyway.



JDM is eagerly seeking a diversion from the non-existent cocoa roads; but what he labels 419 is inappropriate. It is anything but sensible and convincing and only shows him holding a reed in the face of a strong current.