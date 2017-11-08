‘We Dare You To Prosecute’

Related Stories The above-mentioned headline represents what the looters of the state coffers are saying about their delayed prosecution. They have been particularly loud in the past fortnight; their brusqueness irritating most Ghanaians who cannot fathom the reason for the delay.



People are so anxious that they have forgotten the fact that such processes must be handled meticulously so avoidable escape routes are not created.



Having lived in fear for so long about possible prosecution over the rape of the state coffers, it appears that leading personalities of the NDC can now dare the government: ‘we are daring you to send us to court.’



We do not find anything wrong with their foolhardiness which for us stems from the seeming lethargy they have seen in the NPP government.



For a President who is avoiding the witch-hunting tag and obsessed with allowing the law to rule, such delays in marching the crooks to the courts should be expected. While it is understandable therefore that time would eventually catch up with those who went on a looting spree of the national kitty, we wish the lull is shortened to assuage the pain of listening to the revelations.



After so much rape of the economy and bad governance, many of them should have started making long awaited appearances in the courts.



Be it as it may, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia’s hint that such persons would soon answer legal questions pertaining to the loots was assuring and nerve-calming.



Ghanaians especially non-NPP persons voted for a change because of their opprobrium for the unprecedented quantum of corruption in the country under the NDC. The level of despondency over the delayed arraigning of suspects is therefore understandable.



Ghana cannot continue on this thievery pedestal without culprits being brought to book.



No country can grow appreciably when the looting of state coffers is allowed to go on with the false impression that this is a standard for politics in our part of the world.



The manner in which illegal mining is being tackled should be replicated in other departments of governance. Herein lies the need to apply relevant sanctions on culprits because without such deterrent actions, the appetite for public funds by appointees would remain a dangerous standard.



We appreciate the hard-work being put in by the Attorney-General’s Department although we would rather the action is expedited. We are in a hurry to ensure that bad politicians do not come near the management of our resources, their intentions not in the interest of our country.



There comes a time in the history of every country when critical changes must be effected in spite of the resistance of those engaged in open thievery. The political change which visited Ghana during the last general election, even against the odds, was evidence of the hands of a superior being and the resolve of the people for a new direction.



Let us allow the law to work when the time comes for the suspected looters to make dates with the courts. Interventions by distinguished traditional personalities should not be entertained otherwise we will be stuck in the mud of stagnation.