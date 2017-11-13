NDC’s ‘Mission Bawumia’ Is On

Related Stories The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is on a ‘Mission Impossible.’ It is a propaganda genre undertaken out of political desperation by a party bereft of ideas to prosecute a credible agenda for power.



It is unsurprising. Having relied on machinations to win elections including interfering with the electoral system for many years, these are rather dry times. It is becoming almost impossible to continue with such diabolic ploys antiquated as they have become, for same objectives. This is a reality which poses a seeming insurmountable obstacle for the party. Identifying a shining star as represented by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and attempting to shoot it down could be tempting though not an acceptable alternative.



The ultimate goal of the mission is to discredit the Vice President so that the stumbling block he poses would give way. If only they could do so with some finesse and intelligence not with a concentrated dose of imbecility.



Unfortunately it is an unproductive project especially since the man leading the charge is only making cacophonous noise bereft of convincing premises.



Recall Hassan Ayariga’s cheap pranks during the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) Presidential debate series. A party which can engage jokers to inconvenience other players in a major engagement of wits can equally have the ilk of Isaac Adongo, Bolgatanga Central MP come unfurl similar imbecility on the political plane. It does not matter whether they make sense or not. It is Machiavellian in nature even if those behind it know too well that it won’t pass muster.



If Hassan Ayariga’s could pass for a normal conduct from a man known for such pranks because of his level of understanding of issues, not somebody who is an MP and representing the good people of Bolgatanga Central.



Just what sense is there in Isaac Adongo referring to the Vice President as an empty economist? Somebody who continues to churn out antidotes to the myriad economic challenges left behind by the previous government, the MP was associated with, is one who should be regarded with deference. Most good people of Ghana are doing so many of them belonging to the NDC. It was the votes of such persons which dealt the devastating blow to the NDC during the last polls.



Somebody whose academic pedigree surpasses Adongo’s and from whose cognition Isaac Adongo can learn a lot to upgrade himself cannot be an empty economist.



A person who has been rated high by international financial institutions and whose academic qualifications are without blemish having been issued by some of the most outstanding establishments in the world cannot be empty. The one who speaks rather recklessly without giving thought to what he spews out is rather empty.



The source of such effusions can pass for either a hypocrite or a dunce who ignorantly thinks he is being believed when really he is but a political nuisance.



Listening to the analysis which led him to label the Vice President empty, triggers derision. In fact, many who listened to him were in stitches laughing their hearts out.



Sometimes we pity those who allow themselves to be turned to buffoons to satisfy the political programmes of others regardless of the scar such theatricals will leave on them.