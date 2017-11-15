2018 budget must meet expectations!

Related Stories Today, Wednesday, November 15, 2017 Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, will be presenting the 2018 Budget and Economic Policy of the government. The finance minister, we understand, will be seeking approval from our law makers to spend some 61 billion Ghana cedis.



The above amount is needed to wean us off from foreign aid. And even before Mr Ofori-Atta reads the 2018 Budget, the Minority in Parliament has been firing salvos, claiming that it will be an austere budget.



In the minority’s opinion, the government’s budget will employ nothing more than austere measures. That, they claim, will bring further hardships to the good people of this country and consequently push us back to a Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) status by the year 2019.



The minority went on further to lash out at the government for failing to fulfill all their campaign promises. However, the government has made it clear that it will introduce policies that will create more jobs for Ghanaians.



Whichever way we look at it, one thing is certain—expectations are high with many Ghanaians looking forward to a budget that will stimulate growth, create jobs and contribute to improving the standard of living of Ghanaians.



Meanwhile in Today’s interaction with a cross-section of the Ghanaian populace yesterday, we observed that many had one thing in mind—creation of decent jobs. They underscored the word ‘decent’ because they were not just looking forward to jobs being created but more importantly, jobs which salaries will enable Ghanaians live meaningful lives.



Others also craved for peace and economic stability. It is obvious from the above that Ghanaians are hoping for a budget that will cushion them. One that will see the private sector contribute actively towards the growth of our economy.



It is in the light of the above that Today is urging the Minister of Finance, Mr Ofori-Atta to present a budget that will bring hope not only to Ghanaians but also to investors doing business in the country and prospective ones as well.



I should be a budget that will encourage more investors to want to do business in Ghana. And this is where peace and security are critical. In fact, without peace and security, investors will not be encouraged to invest in the country.



Therefore, it our expectation that the 2018 budget will be able to raise the needed revenue to enable government prosecute its developmental goals. That will certainly translate into improving the standard of living of the masses of this country.



In conclusion, it is important that we all play our part to support government to grow and develop Ghana.