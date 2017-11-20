Oh Death… Why?

Related Stories This past weekend was not a good one for those of us in the inky fraternity, especially when news broke that one of our own, Kwadwo Asare Barfour Acheampong, popularly referred to as KABA, has passed on.



The sad news, which made waves on Saturday, November 18, 2017, particularly hit journalists, media practitioners and politicians like a thunderbolt. Many were those who could not believe it when the news first broke.



But believe it or not our colleague-KABA-of Asempa 94.7 FM in Accra is gone. Death has laid its icy hands on our colleague, friend and brother—KABA.



As host of popular political talk show—Ekosii Sen—on Asempa 94.7 FM, KABA commanded an appreciable number of listenership across the country. He asked hard and very probing questions on his political talk.



What is more KABA was fair, firm and always made sure that he was in charge of the show, considering the fact that he was mostly engaging politicians on his programme. A big vacuum has been created on the Ekosii Sen show with the demise of KABA.



Today is not amazed at the loads of condolences expressed at the death of our colleague by our politicians. And clearly shocked by KABA’s death, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo posted this on his Twitter handle: “Undoubtedly one of the most talented journalist of his generation. Condolences to his wife, family and Multimedia. #RIPKABA.”



He will forever be in our memory and will be missed by the country for his contributions to our growing democracy. To the bereaved family and Multimedia we pray to God to grant them the fortitude to be able to withstand this great loss.



And to our colleague, friend and brother, KABA we celebrate you and ask the good Lord to continue to keep your soul safe. Rest in perfect peace, KABA!!!



