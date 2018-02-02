Minority In Disarray

Related Stories The Minority in Parliament have been very busy of late dabbling in an assortment of subjects, the objective of which is not farfetched.



The importance of being heard on the floor of Parliament and generally on the public space inures to the interest of the Minority. They should not be seen to be in a Rip Van Winkle slumber otherwise their seats could be up for grabs in the next election. That is not to say that they should not keep government on its toes. When it does so, however, the issues must be hinged on the truth and sincerity, the national interest towering over all others.



They appear to be ready to hold every available reed to save them from sinking in the reality of the air of good governance Ghanaians are now relishing under the Akufo-Addo government. That is the scenario being played rather pedantically though. Unconstructive democracy has the tendency to incline towards cheap propaganda.



We appreciate the Minority’s predicament. We would have rather they would be more tactful in their scrounging mode just so people would not see through their mischief.



While it is the duty of the Majority to rule, the Minority on the other hand, must keep government on its toes but responsibly. A situation where Minority queries are tendentious, to create avoidable trouble and slow down the government machinery cannot be acceptable.



If it is not a press conference about why the President is announcing a decrease in electricity tariff, then it is about why SHS should be free because in their estimation things which go for gratis are not good.



When you are dealing with a crop of people who think like the Minority do, you tend to wonder whether they too apply logic in their dealings.



In the past few days, they have raised objection about why the President did not rather send a delegation to the recent AU Summit in Addis Ababa but rather went himself. The President, they claim, has undertaken too many travels since assuming office. It would be interesting to juxtapose the tallies of foreign trips of former President John Mahama and his successor.



As a one-time foreign minister who understands the dividends from such fruitful trips, President Akufo-Addo, thankfully, is not the one to be discouraged by the nagging of the Minority in such matters. His travels have been greeted with an equal reciprocity from foreign leaders who have touched down on Ghanaian soil to acknowledge the progress being made in democratic governance.



They have turned to the Finance Minister demanding that the President sacks him from office. They make it look like such decisions must originate from him.



After the exoneration of the minister and the fact that there is no conflict of interest as leveled against him, which made sense, they are insistent that he be sacked.



We wonder how they handled the pensioners’ fund under their dispensation. Shouldn’t they salute the handling of the subject under the present government?



President Akufo-Addo is a head of state who would not hesitate to take a necessary action against any of his appointees who does not toe the line of decency and good governance. He has a zero tolerance for bad governance.



The Upper West Regional Minister, as we compose this commentary, has been suspended by the President over his poor handling of the attack on the NADMO head in the region.