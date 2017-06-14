Dreamer Bagbin Lives In His Self-Conceitedly Illusory World!

Related Stories You may consider what Alban Sumani Kingsford Bagbin said as a factoid, but it is worth subjecting to surgical analysis.



It is his exceeding expectation that a tsunami of an internal wrangling wraps its icily cold arms around us though we are in power. His reasons appear vague, and try as I might to establish a relationship between his assertion and events on the ground, the answers look elusive.



Notwithstanding this burning sensation to see the ruling New Patriotic Party in chaos, a phenomenon that might impact adversely on our governance, albeit negligible, I fail to see how anything of what he predicted can cripple the party and government.



We looked dismantled in opposition, we looked wobble as a party yearning to come to power, we faced all sorts of challenges, but we muddled through.



Our situation appeared so precarious to the extent that self-styled pollsters and political pundits like Ben Ephson and Kwesi Pratt Jnr respectively predicted that doom loomed ahead of us in the 2016 elections.



The storms were weathered in a manner that shook the foundations of many political analysts and pundits. In our incoherent disposition, we trounced the National Democratic Congress with a margin yet to be bested in our political history. We dethroned the Mahama administration in a fashion that mesmerized many a Ghanaian against all the odds we faced.



"Vindictive" Akufo-Addo saw the need to invite all those who had opposed him after the party's historic victory. There may not be any scientific and empirical evidence to back this assertion, but it is safer to conclude that the New Patriotic Party in its current state is a long way away from walking on the path so inhumanely described by Alban Sumani Kingsford Bagbin.



Much as anything is possible in this arena called politics, it is important some issues are weighed to ascertain how realistic they are. Alban Bagbin's invitation of fire and brimstone to befriend the New Patriotic Party is not grounded in reality, and one wonders how a colossus like him would stoop to this ludicrous level to draw in matters which have no relationship whatsoever with the governing party.



May be, just may be, Mr. Bagbin cherishes such a fate for the governing New Patriotic Party so as to pave way for his depleted force to be handed a rare opportunity to return to power.



Dreams borne out of a tendentious desire to see God's ordained servant suffer for no apparent reason very much often turn out to be nightmares. Bagbin's assertion can easily be located in the house of dreamers, not realists!



P.K.Sarpong, whispers from the corridors of THE THINKING PLACE.