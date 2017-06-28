LunguMe Firi Kwahu Congratulates New Kwahumanhene

Related Stories On the occasion of your enstoolment as the Omanhene of the Kwahu Traditional Area, under the stool name Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, ME FIRI KWAHU join hearts with both the young and old in the Kwahu Traditional Area to congratulate you, and to say ‘WOTIRI NKWA’.



We are eternally grateful to the Almighty God for his infinite mercies, the Queen Mother of Kwahu Nana Adwoa Gyamfua II, the Kingmakers and the Kwahu Traditional Council for peacefully going about the enstoolment process thus far devoid of violence, and other such incidents that characterize installation of chiefs in other areas.



Daasebre, we are of the firm belief that you could not have come at any better time than this. The Kwahu area is faced with a myriad of problems ranging from youth unemployment, infrastructure gaps, bad roads, access to quality drinking water, and the unending Fulani scourge threatening the lives of our farmers in the Afram Plains and elsewhere.



As a traditional leader, your subjects expect you to maintain or improve on the prevailing peace and tranquility we enjoy, and to initiate projects that will better the lot of Kwahuman.



Judging from the height you have attained in education, we have no doubt that Education will be one of your priorities; on that score we at ME FIRI KWAHU shall offer our unflinching support, expertise as well as resources to make it a reality.



Even though you are barely a month old as the occupant of the ESONO GYIMA NE MAMPONG AGYEI STOOL, we would like to make a request of you – we ask that you take a critical look at one of the Kwahu brands that unify us as a people, Okwawu United Football Club.



The current situation of the once flamboyant team is nothing to write home about. The team, we believe, if managed and resourced adequately will go a long way to boost our traditional economy which in turn will improve the very lives of your subjects and sell us in Ghana and abroad.



Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, we say CONGRATULATIONS!



May your reign be long!! May your reign bring to your people the needed progress and development!!



Long Live Okwawuman, Asaase Aban, YƐnte Gyae!!!