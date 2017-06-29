Spare Victor Smith, He Spoke The Minds Of Majority Of NDC Members

Related Stories Over the past couple of weeks, former Ghana's High Commissioner to Britain; Amb. Victor Emmanuel Smith has spoken to correct the atmosphere of sadness and disappointment that engulfed the NDC following our failure to win the just ended 2016 general elections.



The Ambassador's show of courage and passion for the NDC is unmatched, and if we are to win the next election, then personalities of his kind must be given the front role in order that the self introspection stage of our reorganisation process would be achieved. It has been observed that Amb. Smith is one person who abhors corruption and embraces discipline. He also comes across as a politician with a mindset of bringing sanity to the political system as well as ensuring prosperity and progress for all Ghanaians.



It is sad that some ill-informed persons would be recruited to bad-mouth him in order to stoke unnecessary disagreement between this great Party Asset and the Founder of our party.



Undoubtedly, one major thing that carved a bad path for us (NDC) and finally took us down, was the public ridicule and discomfort our Founder, Ex. President Rawlings subjected the party to, by way of hobnobbing with the main opposition leader in the heat of the campaign. Our hearts were broken and a sense and feeling of 'orphanage' engulfed us all.



After the election, many grassroot party faithfuls have silently expressed their discomfort and resentments over the matter. Therefore, when we heard Amb. Victor Smith on radio unpacking this happening into its proper perspectives with courage, we were so excited and relieved because we realized instantly that our voices from the grassroot level were going to be heard, only for us to hear that some amorphous group had risen to chastise the Ambassador wrongly.



From all indications, it is obvious that either the said group was misinformed or they decided to set their own questions and answer them because they claim the Ambassador said he hates the founder.



How? Inconceivable!



What particularly does this group want to achieve by embarking on such a failed mission? Notwithstanding that, we members of Eastern Forum Network want to state emphatically that, nowhere in any of the Ambassador's interview did he insult the founder or say anything to suggest he hated him. They should be smart enough to know that criticising constructively cannot be misrepresented for hatred or an insult.



Ambassador Smith and a few Party faithfuls 'died' for the Party between 2001 and 2009 when we were in opposition previously. He was there for the Founder when the npp tried and failed on a number of occasions during the Kufuor era to surreptitiously visit mayhem on the Founder at his ridge residence.



Ambassador Smith is not against the Founder by any stretch of anyone's imagination but he spoke with the hope that the Founder may exercise some restraint in voicing out his feelings about Leadership's shortcomings or failings, especially when we are in battle to secure progress for Party and Country.



In conclusion, we would like to reiterate that Amb. Smith spoke the minds of majority of the rank and file of our great party, he never for once spoke ill of our founder and we strongly believe that the "lame horse" (NDC) has been healed to an extent after that remarkable intervention of his.



Victor Smith meant well!

Victor Smith means well!

Victor Smith shall forever mean well for our beloved Party.



Convener:

Mr. Godsway Agbodo



Secretary:

Mr. Kwadwo Siaw