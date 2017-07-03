Such Callousness! Never Again

Related Stories The murder of the three high court judges and a retired Army Major remain arguably the darkest spot in the country’s history. We think it still is, given the gruesomeness of the deed and the faces of officialdom behind it who managed to erase the telltale pointers on their hands. Time will surely tell. Their consciences will continue to haunt them until they too answer the call of the Omnipotent and Omniscient.



Governments, even if they are juntas as we had in 1982, can do a lot of things except of course, change God’s diktats.



Yesterday marked the 35th anniversary of the murder of the three high court judges and the retired Army Major. So much has passed under the bridge since the execution of the dastardly and gruesome act during a curfew.



The questions still stand today as they did at the time of the murders – the most outstanding of which was the lactating mother. How callous!



Yesterday there was no doubt that families of those murdered so callously were in pain as they once again came to terms with what befell them over three decades ago.



It is an opportunity for us to reflect upon what descended upon us as a nation with a view to ensuring that never again should such a callous murder happen in the country.



Many remarks have been made about what happened, the compelling evidences not out of reach, yet we have as a nation kept our calm just so the country moves forward.



We recall the objectives of the National Reconciliation Commission (NRC) and how much the proceedings led us into the nature of criminal actions of so-called patriotic citizens at the helm.



We might not necessarily go back to the events of the so-called revolution, at least officially, these having dealt with by the NRC, we would however continue to consider in our thoughts the pain the country suffered as a result of the murder of not only the three high court judges and retired Army Major but the hundreds of persons gone missing at the time.



That we continue to remember solemnly this sordid blot in our history as we did yesterday is suggestive of the importance of this psychological and spiritual exercise.



For the families who lost their beloved ones, we can only join them in mourning the dead. Their thoughts and the annual rituals are all we can do as mortals. We can also do a lot to ensure that never again should a group of persons visit their personal frustrations on the rest of their compatriots in the name of a so-called cleansing exercise.



They might have succeeded in covering their tracks but the truth shall be out one day no matter how long that should take. Their consciences shall continue to torment them in various forms including even hallucinations.



May the souls of Justices Kwadwo Adjei Agyepong, Poku Sarkodie and Mrs. Cecilia Koranteng-Addow including retired Major Sam Acquah, Rest In Peace. Those who ordered their murders would not live forever.



Their memories shall endure because they are part of the country’s history.