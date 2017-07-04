Related Stories E-Lab would have to give credit to Mzbel for compelling him to write after such a fallow spell.



He is quite convinced to write on this matter because above all else, the one who suffers the worst propaganda is not Mahama or Akufo-Addo. It is Jesus Christ.



Three samples from Mzbel's commentary on Jesus Christ ought to make my point clear.





“I don’t believe that God will have to commit murder to save sinners. If God will forgive your sins she will.” [Today we ignore the 'she']



"I believe in the God of Israel, I don’t believe in the story of Christ".



"No I am not afraid of marriage. I can't stand a man who is domineering or a dictator"



-----------------------------------------------------------------------



It must be said that ultimately, a response like this is not meant to convince Mzbel because Christianity is often a confession before it becomes a conviction. This piece is at best, get her to doubt her doubts after quite a run doubting the faith.



But Mzbel should be rest assured she occupies a special place of prayer in secret hearts and secret closets.



There are no new questions to be asked about the Christian faith - only new questioners. The answers are old, it is the discoverers who are always new.



Mzbel knows the answers. Like many, she just doesn't like them because doubt is cheaper than faith.



Take this 'God is a murderer' claim and 'I like the Old Testament one but not the New Testament saviour'. It is a distinction without a difference.



If the New Testament God 'murdered' his Son Jesus, the Old Testament One almost 'murdered' his son, Isaac. 'Conspiracy to murder' and 'murder' share one 'criminal' intention.



If she hates the New Testament God, she cannot like the Old Testament one.



Mzbel's headache will not be cured by God. It will be more easily cured with a bottle of Pierian mineral water. For the ancients have advised that "a little learning is a dangerous thing [ and so] drink deep or taste not the Pierian spring".



We may have sincere doubts about the sonship of Jesus Christ. God will grant you answers. But some doubts have all the hallmarks of the people in Denkyira Obuasi who were convinced the man they murdered was an Army Captain until 26 of them in utter misery made heavy steps to the court in Accra.



E-Lab had the chance to see them. They were not singing Mzbel's hit song - 'a bi 16 years'.



There is a dam of assumptions behind words. If a policeman shoots a robber it is not murder but if a commoner kills the leader of the commonwealth it is assassination and so some assumptions underline calling a God murderer for giving his Son to pay the price for sin.



These are all words laden with heavy assumptions.



If a caterer chops off the head of a chicken, she is on her way to becoming an excellent cook. But chickens have been constantly accusing cooks of 'homicide'. Our best argument so far against the chicken is that we cannot hear this age-old complaint.



We have dared them that if they really are chickens they should speak more clearly in registering their protests instead of that weak sign language we find them gesticulating under the knife.



God did not murder his son because the military did not murder the Army captain. Sure they sent him in savages' way as God sent his Son in sinner's way. But the government needed to do something about galamsey. God needed to do something about the gone-astray.



In a way, the only people who really ought to be offended by Mzbel's claims are not Christians. This is a much clearer attack on scientists, farmers and plastic surgeons.



It was the plastic surgeon who 'murdered' a man's butt to stick that slashed piece of flesh on his burnt face.



It was the farmer who 'massacred' a whole vegetation in the dry season so that fresh grass can grow in the rainy season.



And it was the scientist who advised that cutting a root is not murder but vegetative propagation. He assured us, the plant will grow again.



If after reconstruction, a man's burnt face can glow, if burnt grass can grow and if uprooted roots found new soil then the plastic surgeon didn't murder the butt, he improved the man, the farmer was not a heartless arsonist, he brought fresh grass and God did not kill his son, He gave him to us alive, we gave him back to God dead and God gave him back to us alive.



Why can't God just forgive sinners? If God makes a law and he can't enforce its consequences, he would be a Ghanaian. If He disregards his own laws and begins to 'do whatever He likes', He would be a dictator.



So God leaves us to make a choice about our sin and his salvation like a democrat should. Mzbel hates dictators but we have just found out, she also detests democrats.



The reason Mzbel likes the Old Testament is because it is a question. The reason she dislikes the New Testament is because it is an answer. And she does not like the answer.



What does Mzbel want? Mzbel wants Mzbel.



What was E-Lab's former suspicion is now quite frankly a present conviction. It is that the men of the world can't stand good news. They really like bad news.



If you tell a man he will live forever, his eyebrows forms a frown, his fingers form a fist. But if you tell him his neighbours want him dead, he will thank you for the tip-off.



A staunch man of the world will tell you his favourite song is 'Dream Big'. But if you agree with him and start taking the song seriously by dreaming big, he gets angry.



For a man's biggest dream is to stay awake forever. All a simple man wants is, to sleep and dream that he didn't ever sleep again.



But the world feels too miserable to learn it can be joyful. It is easier to be sad, it is difficult to be joyful. It is cheap to face the facts but it is expensive to have faith. That is why faith is God's free gift to Mzbel.