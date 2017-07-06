Steve Mallory; The Reincarnation Of A Disappointed Soul

Related Stories It does appear that Steve Mallory's obsession with the New Patriotic Party hasn't waned a fraction even after his darling party tragically suffered a defeat that enthralled many a political pundit.



His obscene publications and indelicate fabrications against Akufo-Addo prior to the elections have not drained away as he has resurfaced, ostensibly to continue with the hatchet job for which he was doled millions of dollars by the Mahama administration.



His AfricaWatch magazine is emblematic of palpably falsified publications which seek to soil the image of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration a few months into office. He has elected himself as some form of fiendishly fashioned chimera that has been planted to pour acid on any plant that may germinate under the current dispensation.



It is paradoxically incomprehensible how a magazine of international repute debase itself in a manner that baffles common sense.



Steve Mallory caricatures Ken Ofori-Atta as a symbol of corruption all because as a finance minister, he led the country to subscribe to a $2.25 billion bond to offset loans contracted by the NDC and to embark on other projects which were succinctly explained to the Parliament of Ghana.



The demoded, moribund, mediaeval and unmelodiously untuneful hymnal of the opposition National Democratic Congress has obviously but sadly permeated his porous as well as brainwashed gumption, and has therefore motivated him to sing the same unverified and trite song which has failed, rather woefully, to impact adversely on the minds of the Ghanaian people as well as the international community.



These pack of untruths packaged in AfricaWatch is meant to transmute their stale propaganda from a local market that frowns upon such prevarications to the international community, hoping to find comfort in the arms of strangers whose levels of discernment cannot be underestimated.



Steve Mallory, it is safer concluding, is nothing more than a soldier of fortune who relishes doom and gloom for the country he claims to trace his roots from. His treacherous and devilish agenda against Akufo-Addo couldn't mainstream the NDC into the hearts and minds of the electorate, and one wonders if this tremendous amount of energy being expended on this ghost of an allegation can wheedle some form of sympathy from the very people whose plights got compounded under the tutelage of his party, the National Democratic Congress and John Mahama.



P.K.Sarpong, whispers from the corridors of THE THINKING PLACE.